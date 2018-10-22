The Michigan Animal Rescue League woke up to find a box of seven dead puppies on its doorstep Sunday morning.

And it wasn't the first time.

"There is an animal cruelty and neglect epidemic happening right here in Oakland County,” Magee Humes, the organization's executive director, said in a statement.

“This is just one really sad example of the kinds of things we see almost every day."

Video surveillance shows a car pulling up to the shelter late Saturday night. A person walked to the side door, put down the box and walked away.

There was no movement in the box and, based on the way the puppies were stacked, MARL believes the puppies were not alive when they were left.

MARL filed a report with the Oakland County Sherriff’s Department on Sunday, and it is currently under investigation.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press