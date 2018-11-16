BOYNE FALLS, Mich. - Thanks to colder temperatures and November snowfall, Boyne Mountain Resort is officially open for skiing.

The ski resort announced on Tuesday that Friday, Nov. 13 would be their opening day for the season. They will be open over the weekend from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, the resort was blanketed in about two inches of fresh snow.

Boyne Mountain will close after Sunday, Nob. 18, but it will reopen on Thanksgiving Day and will remain open through the holiday weekend.

In 2017, the ski resort had its earliest opening day in 20 years on Nov. 12.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM