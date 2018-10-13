MARSHALL, Mich. - The Michigan State Police is looking for a man who went missing on Sept. 29 around 10 a.m.

Dennis Edwin Wolfe was last seen leaving his house on Crockett Drive in Algansee Township in a gold colored Saturn car. He hasn't been seen since then.

Wolfe was last wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police, Marshall Post (269) 558-0500.

