Police: 2 brothers electrocuted when sailboat hit power line

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Police in southwestern Michigan say two brothers were electrocuted when the mast of the sailboat they were moving hit a power line.
Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said Sunday that the brothers were transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and were reported in stable condition.
Authorities say the men, ages 31 and 19, were accidentally electrocuted while moving a sailboat in LaGrnage Township when the mast struck a power line running to a house.
They were transported by ambulance and helicopter to the hospital. Police say the incident remains under investigation.
More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.