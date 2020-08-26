Burned body found in mid-Michigan ruled homicide

The investigation into her death continues, and no suspects are in custody.

BAY CITY, Mich. — A burned body found last week behind a building in mid-Michigan has been identified as that of a 36-year-old woman whose death has been ruled a homicide.

Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham says investigators determined the body is that of Heidi E. Dowd of the West Branch area.

He says autopsy results determined Dowd’s manner of death was homicide and her cause of death was a gunshot.

Cunningham says the investigation into her death continues, and no suspects are in custody.

The Bay City Times reports Dowd’s body was found Aug. 17 behind an abandoned building in Mount Forest Township. Her body appeared to have been where it was found for less than a week, the sheriff's has said.

The Times say Dowd's is the first homicide the sheriff's office has investigated so far in 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the matter to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.

