Business owners given more time to pay taxes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Treasury today issued a notice Saturday saying it would support businesses trying to navigate the coronavirus pandemic and stay afloat during such an unprecedented time.

The agency said it would give business taxpayers more time to pay their sales, use and withholding (SUW) taxes. Businesses who were scheduled to make payments due in March, April and May can postpone filing requirements until June 20, 2020. This includes quarterly filers.

The Treasury Department said it would waive penalties and interest on the deferred payments.

“We have carefully listened to the concerns of our business partners,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Moving the sales, use and withholding tax deadline until June and providing other repayment options will help taxpayers navigate their way through this crisis.”

The Treasure Department is still encouraging business taxpayers to file SUW tax returns and pay taxes owed as of the original due date if able to do so. But the notice said that discounts will still be applied if payments are received on time.

The waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use or withholding tax filers.

Anyone with questions or wanting more information should inquire through self-service options using Michigan Treasury Online or go to www.michigan.gov/askSUW.

