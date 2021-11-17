Camping, lodging fees go up at Michigan state parks

The Department of Natural Resources says it's the first increase in four years.

LANSING, Mich. — A night in a sleeping bag is costing more at Michigan campgrounds. Rates have gone up between $2 and $8 a night, depending on the campground and the day.

The Department of Natural Resources says it's the first increase in four years.

The DNR says state park attendance has surged 30 percent since 2019, adding to daily operating costs.

Some parks have cabins and other lodging. That rate is going up by $10 a night.

The DNR says camping and lodging fees account for 51 percent of the money used to operate state parks.

The DNR says rustic campsites will increase by no more than $5 per night.

Learn more about the new fee structure here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.