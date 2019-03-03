BELMONT, Mich. - Cannonsburg Ski & Ride Area was packed with bobsledders Saturday afternoon for the annual Cardboard Bobsled Derby.

Dozens of teams put their cardboard sleds to the test down the hillside. There were costumes and sleds galore.

Cannonsburg teamed up with WGRD to host the event. Racers had to be 21 years or older and in teams of two. Sleds were judged by artistry and construction, but had to have Cannonsburg, WGRD, and Pacifico beer logos on them.Prizes included Cannonsburg gift certificates and bragging rights.

After the judging and race, there was an after party at Cedar Lounge Restaurant and the Grand Rapids-based band The Moonrays performed.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.