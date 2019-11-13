LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan drivers who want unlimited lifetime coverage for crash injuries will pay $100 per vehicle starting in July — a reduction from record $220 they are assessed now.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced the 55% fee cut Wednesday, months after the passage of a new law making the mandatory benefit optional beginning next summer.

The state-created entity that reimburses insurers for claims surpassing $580,000 says those who buy less personal injury protection coverage will avoid the $100 fee altogether, unless the association is in a deficit position. Michigan has the highest average car insurance premiums in the country.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.