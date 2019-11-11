Michigan State basketball player and student Cassius Winston posted a tribute to his brother Sunday night. Zachary Winston, 19, died Saturday night after he was hit by a train in Albion.

Zachary Winston played basketball at Albion College with his younger brother Khy.

Cassius, a senior at MSU, wrote the post to his brother, saying he loves him with everything in his entire body.

"I love you so much, if I could carry yo [sic] pain I would wear it on my shoulders just to see you happy and wouldn’t think twice," Cassius said in his first public statement since Zachary's death.

Albion College posted a letter on Sunday, remembering Zachary. The school's president described him as "charismatic" with an infectious smile.

In the Instagram post, Cassius Winston wistfully says he wishes there was a term that "goes deeper" than brother.

"Cause that’s what’s you are to me, 1/3 of my heart," he said. Cassius is the oldest of three.

RELATED: Zachary Winston remembered as 'charismatic' with an 'infectious smile'

Albion police said Saturday night that an Albion College student "intentionally" walked in front of the train, ending his life.

Cassius alludes to this in his post, saying that he recognizes the struggles his brother faced.

"I’m so proud of you, bro you fought every demon w everything you had in you. You went to war w yourself every single day not knowing if you could win that battle. And you won time after time," he said. "You stood tall and you let your family love you, you gave me everything I asked for, just one day you didn’t have enough strength. And that’s ok man."

RELATED: Zachary Winston, brother of MSU basketball star Cassius Winston, dies after being hit by train

Cassius calls his brother "the strongest, wisest, kindest, most caring person."

Sunday night, less than 24 hours after Zachary Winston's death, Cassius stepped onto the court and started for Michigan State in their home opener against Binghamton.

A moment of silence was held before the game in honor of Zachary Winston. Cassius scored 17 points, in the win for the Spartans 100-47.

"Rest up my baby and keep watching over us, save me a seat," Cassius Winston wrote. "And when it’s all said and done ima have so much to tell you."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.