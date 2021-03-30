CDC: Michigan leads US in new cases of COVID per population

Tuesday the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,177 cases along with 48 deaths Tuesday.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is now leading the U.S. in new cases of COVID-19 per population over the last seven days according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Michigan had 361.5 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 people. That puts Michigan at the highest rate in the country.

New Jersey had the second-highest rate with 351.7 per 100,000 people. Both New York and Connecticut were below 300 per 100,000.