Census shows Michigan grows, still loses US House seat

Michigan's slow growth continues a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's slow population growth over the past decade will cost the state a U.S. House seat, continuing a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states.

The U.S. Census Bureau listed the state's 2020 apportionment population at 10,084,442, leaving Michigan with 13 congressional seats.

Michigan's population grew for decades, from 7.8 million in 1960 to more than 9.9 million in 2000. It recorded a slight decline in the census 10 years ago, to 9.8 million. Over time, its congressional seats have been peeled off by faster-growing states, mostly in the Sunbelt.

