Changes to expect during firearm deer season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of hunters will head into the woods this weekend as firearm deer season opens. In Michigan, Opening Day is traditionally Nov. 15, which is this Sunday.

There are several big changes in the Lower Peninsula to be aware of this year.

If you have a deer or combination license, you can take an antlerless deer during firearm and muzzleloader seasons. You no longer need an antlerless license.

Antlerless deer may be taken on a deer or deer combo license during both the early and late antlerless seasons.

Muzzleloader season dates are now consistent across Michigan. That means in the southern part of the state, which includes Kent County, it’s shortened to 10 days and then it’ll switch to late antlerless season.

And finally muzzleloader season in southern Michigan has essentially become a second firearm season, all legal firearms are allowed.

Participation has increased this year. The number of hunting customers is up nearly 10% for a total of over 545,000. Those numbers will increase after Nov. 14, one of the most popular license purchase days.

“Female hunting participation is up 20%," said Anna Cullen, a Muskegon County conservation officer. "Hunters 9 years of age and under also outpace the average, up to 18%, for a total of over 12,000. So, we're seeing younger people out there, people that normally wouldn't be hunting right now. So that's really good to see.”

Also remember there are fewer check stations this year for chronic wasting disease. Visit the DNR’s website in advance for the hours and locations, or go through a private lab.

Also remember there’s no baiting or feeding allowed in the lower peninsula. Be sure to read the DNR’s most recent hunting guide and follow the regulations for the specific area you’re hunting in.

