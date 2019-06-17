FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A charge has been dismissed against a Michigan police officer whose personal gun accidentally fired into the floor of a high school gymnasium as he watched a wrestling tournament.

WHMI-FM reports the dismissal followed a plea agreement for Flint police Lt. Mark Boudreau, who entered a no-contest plea in August to a misdemeanor charge of reckless discharge of a weapon. Sentencing had been delayed in the case, with a dismissal allowed if Boudreau complied with all court orders.

Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says Boudreau "satisfied the conditions of that agreement."

The shooting occurred in May 2018 when Boudreau's son was competing in a wrestling tournament at Fowlerville High School in Fowlerville, about 65 miles northwest of Detroit. Boudreau was off-duty at the time.

