LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's child-welfare law would be updated to clarify that caseworkers must make contact within 24 hours to assess the well-being of each child in a household where abuse or neglect is suspected under a bill advancing in the Legislature. 

The measure and others were passed by the House on Thursday in response to a scathing 2018 audit that found failures in Children's Protective Services investigations. 

The bills were backed with overwhelming bipartisan support and sent to the Senate for future consideration. 

