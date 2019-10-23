MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities in Montcalm County are asking for the community's help in located a young boy with autism who went missing Wednesday.

According to the Montcalm County Central Dispatch, 9-year-old Kevin Yarrington was last seen walking away from his home on Stanton Road, east of the City of Stanton around 10:45 a.m.

Kevin is about 4'1" with a thin build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a red shirt with a blue dinosaur on it and black tennis shoes.

Dispatch says he can talk, but Kevin's family is unsure if he actually will.

If you have any information, contact Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253, opt. 1.

