DETROIT, Mich. - The state’s leading advocate for children and their families, Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, announced it will be evolving the organization’s name to The Children’s Foundation.

The transformation will help to expand the nonprofit’s efforts to form partnerships with health systems, community organizations and service providers across Michigan. The first key relationships will be in West Michigan with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation, Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine and the Brain Injury Association of Michigan

The new name was revealed at the Foundation’s 2019 Spring Grants Announcement, where $1.8 million was awarded to 34 organizations. A total of 57 grants were presented in the priority areas of research, community benefit, and education.

In 2019, the Foundation has awarded approximately $6 million in funding to support and serve children and families in Michigan. Current areas of focus include, mental health, injury prevention, abuse and neglect, oncology and cardiology research, and wellness and nutrition.

For more information about The Children’s Foundation, visit www.YourChildrensFoundation.org.

