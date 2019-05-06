GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A citizens' group is asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to take immediate steps and shut down the Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

The group, called Oil and Water Don't Mix, is calling on the state to shut down the pipeline immediately.

The National Transportation Safety Board reveals that the six-ton anchor that hit Line 5 in 2018 was nearly disastrous.

The anchor ruptured electrical lines and damaged the pipeline, which is owned by Enbridge.

The investigation shows the captain of the ship didn't know his anchor was dragging until he had already passed through Lake Michigan.

