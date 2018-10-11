After a racist message was found scrawled across the whiteboard of a college dorm in Central Michigan University's Sweeney Hall on Wednesday, the campus community mobilized quickly to denounce the hateful words and tack on messages of love and support instead.

Sophomore Yasmeen Duncan, of Detroit, shared a photo of the ugly message to Twitter late Wednesday. Riddled with expletives, the writer cursed at the room's residents, calling them "monkey black w****s."

On Twitter, Duncan added that she and her roommates are all black women, and filed a police report in response.

The Free Press has reached out to Duncan for more information.

A day after the incident, CMU President Bob Davies shared a campus-wide statement decrying the "hateful remarks" and apologizing to the students, their families and their friends.

"This is an attack not only on three young women of color, it is an attack on all of us. On all of CMU. On all of Mount Pleasant," Davies said.

"I assure you racism, misogyny, bigotry and hatred will not be tolerated on this campus. Many leaders, offices and teams across campus are involved in investigating this, determining our next steps, and supporting those affected and our entire university community."

Davies statement urged anyone with information about the incident to contact CMU's Office of Civil Rights and Institutional Equity at ocrie@cmich.edu or 989-774-3253, and shared information about a number of other campus resources for support.

"We must do better. We must lead. We will lead," Davis added.

Central Michigan University sophomore Yasmeen Duncan, of Detroit, speaks during the CMU chapter of the NAACP's protest on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 after a racist message was scrawled on her dorm room door. (Photo: Quinn Kirby/CM Life)

CMU's campus NAACP chapter tweeted plans to hold a press conference and rally outside Sweeney Hall regarding the incident with other multicultural organizations on Thursday night.

WATCH: The Central Michigan University NAACP chapter held a protest in response to a racist comment written on a whiteboard in Sweeney hall. pic.twitter.com/IFdc95wA84 — CM Life (@CMLIFE) November 9, 2018

According to CMLife, the NAACP chapter was joined by the campus Organization for Black Unity and Collective Action for Cultural Unity. These groups joined the NAACP chapter President Australyah Coleman in demanding that cameras be placed and used in the hallways of campus residence halls, students be required to take a cultural course, mandatory race and ethnicity training for the campus community and a public apology from the responding officer.

"At this point, CMU is doing their best to address the current situation, and I do feel our student body has been heard," Coleman told the Free Press the following in an e-mail on Friday.

The Free Press has reached out to the university asking whether these requests will be met.

A.T. Miller, the university's Vice Preside and Chief Diversity Officer told the Free Press the ongoing investigation into the incident is being handled by the Office of Civil Rights and Institutional Equity and "is moving forward aggressively."

"Any substantive findings from that investigation would proceed to the student conduct council for determining sanctions," Miller said. "Today there was a healthy open dialogue held at the lunch hour and a number of further conversations are moving forward after the impressive show of unity and solidarity from the rally last night... We are very proud of our active and engaged students, faculty and staff as they continue to work to enact and maintain our community values, even in the face of such a hateful message."

CMLife shared images of the same door covered in sticky notes with words of love and support on Thursday.

"Thank you to all my fellow Sweeney residents for all of the support. We love you," Duncan tweeted.

Contact reporter Aleanna Siacon at ASiacon@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @AleannaSiacon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press