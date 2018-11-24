BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 21-year-old Central Michigan University student died in a head-on collision on M-66 near North County Line Road in Montcalm County on Friday around 3:45 p.m.

Michigan State Police said the 21-year-old woman was traveling north on M-66 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the road, hitting a southbound vehicle.

The vehicle going south was driven by a 65-year-old man who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated. Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on M-66 were closed for about two hours in the aftermath of the crash.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM