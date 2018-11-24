BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 21-year-old Central Michigan University student died in a head-on collision on M-66 near North County Line Road in Montcalm County on Friday around 3:45 p.m.

Michigan State Police said the 21-year-old woman was traveling north on M-66 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the road, hitting a southbound vehicle.

The vehicle going south was driven by a 65-year-old man who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated. Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on M-66 were closed for about two hours in the aftermath of the crash.

