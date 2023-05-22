Bravo Zulu | U.S. Coast Guard rescues two aboard struggling sailboat off Little Sable Point

Due to rough conditions, a towing company wasn't able to get to the sailboat about 2 nautical miles off of Little Sable Point. The Coast Guard stepped in.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANISTEE, Mich. — Bravo, Zulu!

On Friday around 1:40 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Manistee got a call about a sailboat with a torn sail and engines that had died.

The vessel was about 2 nautical miles off of Little Sable Point and had two people on board.

A local towing agency tried to get to the sailors, but because of rough lake conditions, the Coast Guard was called in to help.

Battling restricted visibility and 6-7 foot waves, the Coast Guard secured a tow on the sailboat and brought them safely back to shore.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.