x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Michigan

Bravo Zulu | U.S. Coast Guard rescues two aboard struggling sailboat off Little Sable Point

Due to rough conditions, a towing company wasn't able to get to the sailboat about 2 nautical miles off of Little Sable Point. The Coast Guard stepped in.

More Videos

MANISTEE, Mich. — Bravo, Zulu! 

On Friday around 1:40 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Manistee got a call about a sailboat with a torn sail and engines that had died.

The vessel was about 2 nautical miles off of Little Sable Point and had two people on board.

A local towing agency tried to get to the sailors, but because of rough lake conditions, the Coast Guard was called in to help. 

Battling restricted visibility and 6-7 foot waves, the Coast Guard secured a tow on the sailboat and brought them safely back to shore.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out