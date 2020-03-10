x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Michigan

Some coastal residents choosing northern Michigan amid virus

The records show there was a 2.5% increase in out-of-state migration for the summer of 2020 and a 50% increase during the months of July and August.
Credit: AP
In this March 18, 2020, photo, a tongue-in-cheek message is displayed on the marquee of the State Theatre in Traverse City, Mich. The historic theater hosts the Traverse City Film Festival, led by documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, which is among many summer festivals and events in the tourist-friendly community that have been canceled because of the coronavirus. With summer vacation season looming, this town on a Lake Michigan bay normally would be expecting a crush of visitors. But some local residents have mixed feelings about crowds descending on the area, which might cause the number of virus cases to rise. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The number of residents moving to Traverse City, Michigan, from cities on the east and west coasts has been increasing since July as the pandemic pushed many to work from home.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle obtained records from the U.S. Postal Service through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The records show there was a 2.5% increase in out-of-state migration for the summer of 2020 and a 50% increase during the months of July and August.

The largest increases in mail forwarding requests came from states that have some of the nation’s largest population centers. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.