Some coastal residents choosing northern Michigan amid virus

The records show there was a 2.5% increase in out-of-state migration for the summer of 2020 and a 50% increase during the months of July and August.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The number of residents moving to Traverse City, Michigan, from cities on the east and west coasts has been increasing since July as the pandemic pushed many to work from home.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle obtained records from the U.S. Postal Service through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The records show there was a 2.5% increase in out-of-state migration for the summer of 2020 and a 50% increase during the months of July and August.

The largest increases in mail forwarding requests came from states that have some of the nation’s largest population centers.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.