ROTHBURY, Mich. — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hart Post are asking for the public's help in located a woman who may be lost in the Rothybury-area.

According to a press release from MSP, 73-year-old Bronwyn Brooke Zickus from Comstock Park was last heart from around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

Zickus called the Oceana County Dispatch Center and said she was lost. She was last seen driving a dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan with the Michigan registration BCH670. She may be in the Rothbury area.

Zickus has brown hair and brown eyes, she's around 5'8" and 185 pounds.

If located or know where Zickus may be, please contact the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Oceana County Dispatch at 231-869-5858.

