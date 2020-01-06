Congress demands answers on Michigan's Edenville Dam failure

About 11,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes after the Edenville and Sanford dams failed.

MIDLAND, Mich. — A U.S. House committee is investigating the failure of a Michigan dam, giving the state two weeks to respond to a series of detailed questions about inspections and oversight.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee also wrote to a federal agency that had oversight of the Edenville Dam in Midland County until fall 2018.

About 11,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes two weeks ago when the Edenville and Sanford dams failed, unleashing the Tittabawassee River.

The House committee wants Michigan to explain why it found the dam in fair condition in October 2018, just a month after federal regulators revoked a license.

