WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Wednesday Congressman Bill Huizenga, (R-Mich.) acknowledged West Michigan on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman Huizenga shared how Spring Lake - which is part of a county that he represents - came together last weekend to celebrate its "rich and storied history" for its 150th birthday.

Here is the video of his speech:

