MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy announced that its appeal to customers to conserve natural gas is ending at midnight Thursday across the lower peninsula.

“There is no doubt the gas reduction efforts by residents and businesses across the Lower Peninsula played a key role in helping maintain natural gas flow in our distribution system at a time when it was critically needed,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and chief executive officer.

The request came after a fire at a Consumers Energy natural gas compressor station in southeast Michigan put a strain on resources.

Midday Thursday, DTE issued another statement saying they no longer needed their customers to adjust their thermostats. Initially they wanted the conservation measures to continue through 10:00 A.M. Friday.

"I am happy to say no residential customers lost gas service," says Poppe. "The actions people took made a difference."

