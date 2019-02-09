Consumers Energy says crews are monitoring approaching storms, which could result in high winds and power outages beginning Tuesday morning across the state.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible with these storms, and several rounds are possible throughout the day.

The utility company encourages the public visit the Consumers Energy Outage Center for the latest on storm restoration times, tips on what customers can do before, during and after a storm and how customers can sign up for free outage alerts.

The public is also reminded of these critical safety tips:

Be aware of the potential for downed electric lines. If you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

