Court orders defiant Michigan barber to close his shop

DETROIT — The Michigan appeals court has ordered a barber who has been defying the state's coronavirus restrictions to close his shop.

Karl Manke reopened his shop in Owosso on May 4 in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders for certain types of businesses to close to help slow the spread of the disease.

The 77-year-old Manke has become a symbol of resistance to the business closures.

The appeals court ruled Thursday that Manke failed to rebut the state's claim that barbershops and hair salons pose a risk to public health.

Manke told The Associated Press that he doesn't care what the appeals court said and that he'll continue to cut hair.

