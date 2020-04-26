MARQUETTE, Mich. — A woman can inherit assets from her late spouse, even if they lived apart for more than a year and he died while their divorce was pending in the Upper Peninsula.

That's the 2-1 opinion of the Michigan appeals court in an unusual legal dispute.

The court says Anne Jones-Von Greiff shouldn’t be penalized by lengthy divorce proceedings, including a period when a judge had to correct a written order.

Hermann Von Greiff died in 2018, three weeks after a Marquette County judge had approved spousal support in the divorce case.

But the judge had made a significant error in the order, which wasn’t fixed until after Hermann had died.

