13 employees of Michigan car dealership test positive for COVID-19, health dept. warns of exposure risk

The health department is warning anyone who visited the dealership recently to monitor for symptoms.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is notifying the public of an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Grand Ledge car dealership.

The health department said as of Saturday, they identified 13 recent cases among employees at Sundance Chevrolet located at 5895 E. Saginaw Highway.

According to health officials, anyone who was at the dealership between Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Nov. 6 should:

Monitor for symptoms and limit contact with others as much as possible.

If you start experiencing symptoms, get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible and isolate yourself immediately.

Symptoms vary but can include fever, cough, loss of smell or taste, difficulty breathing/chest tightness, and fatigue.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department publicly discloses where COVID-19 were present in the public.

"Current rates of COVID-19 in Eaton County have been increasing sharply in recent weeks. There are now more than 30 new cases on average each day. This compares with an average of 3 new cases a day in July. Given this level of spread, the chances of interacting with someone who has COVID-19 are greatly increased," the health department said.

