NORWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in northern Michigan are offering a $500 reward for information about the shooting of a cow.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office said that sheriff's deputies responded in July to an animal complaint in which a Holstein cow had been shot. Police say the owner reported he heard gunshots, supposedly coming from a homemade gun range in Norwood Township.

Authorities say the $500 is for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

