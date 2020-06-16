CPL holder fatally shoots man pointing gun at motorists on Michigan roadway

Deputies arrived to find a 26-year-old Grand Rapids-area man on the ground and a handgun alongside him.

DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man with a concealed pistol license has shot and killed another man who witnesses say was pointing a handgun at motorists and firing into the air while standing in the middle of a central Michigan roadway.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 a.m. Monday on Saginaw Highway in Delta Township, about 99 miles northwest of Detroit.

The Eaton County sheriff’s office says multiple reports of the gunman were received prior to the shooting.

Deputies arrived to find a 26-year-old Grand Rapids-area man on the ground and a handgun alongside him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Tom Reich says the 22-year-old fired his gun from his vehicle, striking the 26-year-old.