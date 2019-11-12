MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — A 1-year-old boy named Chase died in a crash on I-94 near 11 Mile Road Tuesday morning, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

The freeway was closed for several hours, Michigan State Police said.

Police told WXYZ that a van was traveling in the left-center lane when it changed into the left lane and rear-ended a passenger car. The driver of the van and of the car both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

But Chase, who was in the car that was rear-ended, died from his injuries.

Initially, the 37-year-old driver of the van was arrested, but police released him after doing further investigating. Investigators said they saw no sign of braking before the crash, which can be an indicator of distracted driving.

“If you are traveling down the road and you rear end a car and there is no braking, you are doing something. There is no reason to ever rear-end a vehicle in front of you unless you are doing something that you shouldn’t be,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw.

Police plan to issue a warrant for the driver's phone to investigate.

A GoFundMe was created for to pay for Chase's funeral expenses.

