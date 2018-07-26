UPDATE - Friday, July 27: The Emmet County Sheriff's Office located the missing swimmer around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. - Search and rescue crews are back on Crooked Lake, northeast of Petoskey in Emmett County, Thursday July 26 to search for a swimmer that disappeared on Wednesday.

Sheriff Pete Wallin said they were called to the lake around 3:30 p.m. for two men in distress.

According to Wallin, two men and two women were aboard a pontoon boat and anchored to swim. All four people were using inner tube type floats with no life jackets. They floated a distance from the boat and started heading back.

Three of them were able to get back on the boat, one of the men left his tube and began having problems swimming. The three back on the boat unsuccessfully attempted to rescue the man.

When deputies arrived at Crooked Lake they immediately started search and rescue efforts and continued searching until dark. Crews resumed their search at 6:30 a.m. Thursday with additional resources from mutual aid partners.

The water is more than 40 feet deep where the search is taking place.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

