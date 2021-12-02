x
Customs officers find $60K hidden in baggage at airport

The money was concealed in a package of sanitary napkins, officials said.
ROMULUS, Mich. — Authorities have seized more than $60,000 in undeclared U.S. currency at a Detroit-area airport. 

Customs and Border Protection says the cash was bundled Feb. 3 in envelopes and concealed in packaging in the baggage of a woman heading to Amsterdam, Netherlands, from Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus. 

It was discovered during an inspection. 

The woman told officers she only was carrying $1,000. 

The agency says passengers transporting more than $10,000 in currency must report it to Customs and Border Protection officers when entering or leaving the United States.

