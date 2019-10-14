GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Dean Transportation is celebrating 50 years of transporting students to and from school safely.

The company now has more than 2,400 employees and serves school districts, intermediate school districts and public transit agencies throughout the state of Michigan.

It has become one of the largest privately-owned transportation companies in the country.

“We are extremely proud to have been an integral part of communities throughout Michigan for the past 50 years,” said Kellie Dean, president of the company. “We have worked hard during the past half-century to provide safe and reliable transportation to and from school for 80,000 students every school day. We are committed to further serving our communities and look forward to transporting the children and grandchildren of today’s passengers in the future.”

Dean Transportation initially started as a station wagon service that transported individuals affected by polio to and from Lansing area schools in the 1950s. It was rechristened in 1991 as Dean Transportation, Inc.

The company has twice been named the top school bus company in North America and has expanded its service to offer Dean Charters and Tours, which is now Dean Trailways.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.