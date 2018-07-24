A Dearborn man has been charged with supporting the Islamic State.

Ibraheem Musaibli, 28, was indicted on one count of providing and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the office of U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Schneider announced Tuesday.

Musaibli will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit.

The indictment alleges that from about April 2015 through June 2018, Musaibli supported ISIS in the form of personnel and services, knowing that the group is a terrorist organization that engages in terrorism.

“The National Security Division will not tolerate threats to our country from terrorist organizations like ISIS — not least of all those that come from our own citizens,” Assistant Attorney General Demers said in a news release. “Musaibli’s alleged provision of material support to ISIS put the United States at risk and may have endangered the lives of countless innocent people.

"I am confident that he will face justice for his crimes, and I hope that his case sends a clear message that we will hold our citizens accountable who are apprehended overseas and tried to join a terrorist organization such as ISIS. I am also grateful to our law enforcement and military partners who made this prosecution possible.”

Musaibli, a natural-born U.S. citizen, was detained overseas by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and recently transferred into U.S. custody, officials said.

The New York Times reported last week that Musaibli was seized earlier this month as he tried to escape the Middle Euphrates River Valley in Syria, an area where the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces has been trying to squash remaining pockets of Islamic State control.

The Times also reported that officials believe Musaibli traveled to Syria in 2015. It said he dropped out of high school as a teen and helped his dad run a perfume store before starting his own family and moving to Yemen.

Contact staff writer Ann Zaniewski at 313-222-6594 or azaniewski@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @AnnZaniewski.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press