The Detroit Pistons, Lions, Tigers and Red Wings teamed up Saturday to put a call out for health care professionals to volunteer to help Michigan's fight against COVID-19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted a video featuring representatives from each Detroit team asking for health care professionals from across the country to help the Michigan. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Michigan has the third highest number of cases in the United States.

Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey said, "If you’re a health care professional anywhere in America, Michigan needs you. Detroit needs you.”

About 80% of the COVID-19 cases in Michigan are focused in the three-county metro Detroit area.

Last weekend, the state launched a website for volunteers from other states to sign up to help in Michigan. Ron Gardenhire, the Detroit Tigers manager pushed people to fill out the form at Michigan.gov/fightCOVID19.

“We’re calling on doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other health care professionals to volunteer to sign up to help us fight COVID-19 and save lives," said Matthew Stafford the quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia said the state will reach out if there's a good fit for volunteers who sign up.

“Please join our courageous health care professionals already on the front lines here in Detroit to fight this deadly virus," said Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill.

