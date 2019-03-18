PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) — Divers hope to locate and repair the arm of an underwater crucifix in northern Michigan, which is part of a yearly event that draws hundreds to a frozen bay.

The Petoskey News-Review reports that about 1,300 people gathered earlier this month to view the 11-foot tall, one-ton statue of Jesus Christ in Little Traverse Bay near the Petoskey shore. But many attendees questioned why the statue's arm is missing.

Event organizer Dennis Jessick says he believes compression forces from the ice caused the arm to break. He says event organizers and divers hope to locate the missing arm in the spring.

The crucifix was brought to Petoskey in 1962 as a way to honor people who have died in bodies of water and moved to its current spot in 1986.

