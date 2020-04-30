MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday opening dates and other modifications for outdoor activities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

While most state parks, trails and boating sites are open for local use the DNR said campgrounds and other lodging areas will open in phases.

Camping is set to return on June 22. Ron Olson, the chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division, said he and his staff are eager to welcome back campers ut proper safety precautions and maintenance work must happen first.

“We know millions of residents are eager to return to state parks and recreation areas, and we will be here to serve them and make their visits as enjoyable as possible, but we have to open the right way and be certain that facility and sites are clean, safe and ready to accommodate everyone,” Olson said.

State forest campgrounds and DNR-operated harbors set to open June 10. Camping reservations for dates between May 15 and June 21 have been canceled.

The DNR said there are reimbursement options or customers can call 800-447-2757 to change dates. For a list of current closures visit the DNR's response website.

