COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Firefighters say they're still working to determine the exact cause of an early morning house fire at the corner of 6 Mile Road and Division Street, but it may be linked to a downed power line.

The fire started in the attic but then spread through the rest of the home. It didn't look like it from the outside, but there was extensive damage to the inside of the home. There was also significant electrical damage.

Four adults made it out of the home safely. No one was injured.

