MICHIGAN, Mich. - Drive sober or risk getting pulled over and issued a hefty ticket, or worse, jail time.

Law enforcement officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police advise Michiganders to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with caution and have a plan to get home safely. Any form of impaired driving is illegal.

“Driving while impaired is completely preventable as are the deaths and injuries that result from this behavior,” said Michael Prince, OHSP director. “The campaign is designed to inform the public that additional patrols will be out in force, and they should make alternate arrangements for transportation before drinking. There is absolutely zero tolerance for impaired driving in Michigan.”

Stepped up drunk driving enforcement will take place July 1-14 across the state. During last year’s Fourth of July holiday, there were seven traffic fatalities with at least one crash involving alcohol.

During this crackdown, officers will be on the look out for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan has what is commonly referred to as a zero-tolerance drugged driving law.

