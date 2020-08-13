Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Friday

During a three-week period, August 14 through September 7, there will be increased enforcement and additional messaging about the dangers of driving impaired.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Drive sober or risk getting pulled over and issued a hefty ticket, or worse, jail time.

Throughout the remainder of August and the Labor Day holiday weekend, police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists to celebrate with caution and have a plan to get home safely. Any form of impaired driving is illegal.

“The aim is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” said Michael L. Prince, Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director. “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer. Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and is always unacceptable.”

Officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol throughout the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period.

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan has what is commonly referred to as a zero-tolerance drugged driving law.

During last year’s Labor Day holiday, there were 10 fatalities, with three fatalities involving alcohol.

On average, a driving under the influence charge can result in $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and repairs, etc.

