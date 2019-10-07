ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - The man responsible for a chain reaction crash that killed one person and injured several others has been charged.

It happened December 2018 at the intersection of Crossway Lane and Broadway Road in Isabella County.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that 31-year-old Brian Wemigwans was driving a vehicle that crashed into several others. Following tests from the MSP Forensic Lab reports, Wemigwans was found to be under the influence several drugs at the time of the crash.

Wemigwans passenger, 30-year-old Jordon Wilson of Twin Lake, was critically injured. MSP says it was a short time before he died from his injuries. Several other people were also injured in the crash, a release from MSP detailed.

Wemigwans was charged on July 1, 2019 with second degree murder, operating under the influence with a high BAC causing incapacitating injury, and operating under the influence with a high BAC causing incapacitating injury with a prior conviction.

