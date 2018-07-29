NILES TWP., Mich. - David Lee Bross Jr., 24, of Berrien County died in a car crash on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy saw a 1999 Subaru driving through Niles. That car matched the description of a vehicle in the area of a possible intoxicated driver that police were on the lookout for.

The deputy tried to stop the car in Niles, and the driver, which was David Bross Jr., sped away quickly, sideswiping another vehicle. Police pursued Bross Jr. out of Niles west on Niles Buchanan Road.

In the chase, Bross Jr. was seen driving erratically, and he exceeded speeds of 100 mph.

Police say that Bross Jr. ended up losing control of his car on Niles-Buchanan Road west of Mayflower Road. His car went off the road and hit a tree, causing major damage to his vehicle.

Bross Jr. was unresponsive at the scene of the crash and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The Sheriff's Office says that the deputy did not see the car at the time of the crash. The deputy only witnessed the dust cloud caused by the car leaving the road and hitting the tree.

The crash is being investigated by Michigan State Police. The deputy involved in the chase has been placed on administrative leave, following normal procedures, while the investigation is completed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Bross Jr. on Monday, July 30.

