LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on Monday, April 13 that extends the expiration of driver's licenses, state ID cards and commercial vehicle registrations that would have expired during the state's state of emergency.

The order takes effect April 13 at 11:59 p.m. and it temporarily extends:

Driver's licenses, learner's permits and commercial driver's licenses set to expire between March 1 and May 31. The expiration is extended until June 30.

Commercial vehicle registration, set to expire on or after March. This is extended until June 30.

The temporary extension does not apply to drivers with suspended or revoked driver's licenses.

►View the executive order here.

“In times of crisis and uncertainty, the last thing you want to think about is having to renew your driver’s license or state ID card,” Whitmer said. “It is my sincere hope this order gives all Michiganders with expiring identification some peace of mind as we continue our united front to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state.”

The order also suspends penalties for driving with a recently expired but valid registration.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.