GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lawmakers introduced bills Tuesday that would make it possible for those not legally living in the U.S. to obtain a Michigan driver's license.

Senate Bills 632 and 631, which are co-sponsored by Sen. Winnie Brinks, D- Grand Rapids, and House Bills 5192 and 5193, which are co-sponsored by Rep. Rachel Hood, D- Grand Rapids, have gained support from Grand Rapids leaders and now the public school board.

The Grand Rapids Board of Education finalized its support Monday night and plans to disperse its legislative policy position to other school districts and encourage them to take the same action.

"We need to remove barriers. The number one reason they did this is because they believe this is going to help provide safe travel to and from school and athletic evening activities," said John Helmholdt, the district's spokesperson.

Helmholdt said GRPS is made up of students from 55 different countries.

"We have immigrants coming from Africa, from Latin America, from all over the world, and some of them may not have all the proper documentation that is needed to get a drivers license," Helmholdt said Tuesday.

Thirteen states and the District of Columbia allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's license's, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

"We certainly understand it's not your typical education lobby issue, but it's certainly within the realm of 'how do we support student success?'" Helmholdt said.

