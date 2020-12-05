x
DTE gets OK to raise electric rates starting Friday

The $188 million increase by DTE Electric, which has 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan, is about $4 a month for a typical residential customer.
DTE Energy is shown in Detroit, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s biggest power utility can raise customer bills starting Friday after regulators approved a rate hike that is about half of what was sought. 

The $188 million increase by DTE Electric, which has 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan, is about $4 a month for a typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours of electricity.

The state Public Service Commission said the impact will be softened temporarily when the utility passes along $30 million to $40 million in relief because it is spending less on fuel to generate electricity. 

Regulators rejected more than $160 million in spending at coal-fired plants. 

