LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Public Service Commission today approved decreases for DTE Gas customers to reflect the impact lower federal corporate tax rates have on the company's long-term investments.

A total of $333 million will be returned to customers, or $12.7 million annually. A residential customer who uses 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas a month will receive a 58-cent monthly credit on their bill beginning in September.

“The Commission has been a strong advocate for utility ratepayer savings ever since the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act went into effect,” MPSC Chairman Sally Talberg said. “Our Staff continues its important lead role in making sure every dollar of savings from the tax law changes is passed on to ratepayers in a timely manner.”

This is the third round of bill adjustments as a result of the TJCA which lowered corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%.

The monthly rate adjustments will be in effect until the next time a utility implements new rates which will be calculated using the 21% tax. In the first round of refunds, known as Credit A, the Commission approved approximately $380 million in credits for Michigan utility customers. In the second round, known as Credit B, the MPSC approved roughly $232 million in refunds.

The Commission approved Credit A refunds of $2.12 a month for DTE Gas customers in May 2018 and Credit B refunds of $2.21 a month in October 2018.

