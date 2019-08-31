WELLSTON, Mich. - Firefighters battled a blaze Saturday morning that broke out at the Dublin General Store, a northern lower peninsula landmark in Wellston.

Norman Township Fire Department assistant fire chief Daniel Funk said the fire started at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the front corner of the hardware section of the store, the Manistee News Advocate reports.

Funk told the Advocate there were 11 tankers on scene and more than half a dozen fire departments responding. He added the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the store said they "are all currently at a loss for words."

"We apologize to all of our long distance customers who may have been traveling to us for the big holiday weekend," the post reads.

According to the Advocate, the store has been open since 1935 and in recent years, its jerky selection has added to its fame.

No injuries have been reported.

